Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Citigroup

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRBU has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.71.

CRBU stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. 29,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,280. The company has a market capitalization of $551.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 682.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

