Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.

