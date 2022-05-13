Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.34

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 702143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.47.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered Capstone Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight Capital upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Capstone Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.04.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

