Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 418.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Capstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Capstone Companies (Get Rating)

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

