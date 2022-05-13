Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 418.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CAPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Capstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
