Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 773.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,219 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Anaplan worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.82. 284,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

