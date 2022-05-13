Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $18,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 153.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $8.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.99. The company had a trading volume of 731,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.95 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

