Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.15% of RingCentral worth $26,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in RingCentral by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after acquiring an additional 376,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,274,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RingCentral by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,360,000 after acquiring an additional 139,923 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in RingCentral by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129,047 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.68.

NYSE RNG traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,000,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.