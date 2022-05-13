Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.69. 34,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.