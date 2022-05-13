Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 178,545 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 178,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 557,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,553. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

JD.com Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.