Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 20,778 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 180.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

