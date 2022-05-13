Capital Analysts LLC Sells 72 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $91,786,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,254,000 after acquiring an additional 407,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,360,000 after acquiring an additional 339,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $203.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average of $209.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

