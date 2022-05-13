Capital Analysts LLC Sells 352 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.75.

Shares of TDY opened at $384.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $374.65 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

