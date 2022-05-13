Capital Analysts LLC Has $80,000 Stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 69,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUFR opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

