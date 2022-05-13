Capital Analysts LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -210.17, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.