Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $157.48 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

