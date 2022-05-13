Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 856 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,768,000 after buying an additional 69,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.48 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

