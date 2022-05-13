Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,256,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

