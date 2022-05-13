Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $17.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.01. 1,330,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,507,800. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.01. The stock has a market cap of $521.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.