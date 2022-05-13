Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of SPGI traded up $10.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.95. 50,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.20 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

