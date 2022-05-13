Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 663 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $172.16. The company had a trading volume of 74,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

