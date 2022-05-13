Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 2,189 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 0.9% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $97.87. 19,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.