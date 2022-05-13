Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 133 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.10. 25,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,471. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average is $224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

