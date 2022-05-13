Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 113,804 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,804 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned about 1.82% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $17,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

GLTR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.68. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.56. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $107.47.

