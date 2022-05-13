Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,890,932. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

