Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $4.62 on Friday, hitting $201.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,487. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.63. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

