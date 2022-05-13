Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $3.78 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.12. 152,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,781. The stock has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.88.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

