Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.95. 82,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.58. The firm has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

