Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.44

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.44 and last traded at C$6.50, with a volume of 1974370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEED shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.57.

The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -5.19.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

