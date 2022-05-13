Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the April 15th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAJ traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.58. 246,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,739. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. Canon has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

