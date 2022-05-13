Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

CANO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

CANO stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 256,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cano Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

