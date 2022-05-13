Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 11,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. Cannae has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cannae will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry B. Moullet purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,002.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,082,507.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,777,660 shares in the company, valued at $329,696,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230 and have sold 1,198,830 shares worth $16,257,595. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the first quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.