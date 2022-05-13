CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Up 20.7%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 415,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 138,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.02 million and a PE ratio of -13.64.
CANEX Metals Company Profile (CVE:CANX)
