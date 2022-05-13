Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$208.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTC.A. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$244.00 to C$220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$226.09.

Shares of CTC.A traded up C$1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$176.53. 91,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,245. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$163.70 and a 12-month high of C$213.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$183.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$181.62.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

