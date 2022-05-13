Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given New C$184.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.11.

CDNAF traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.23. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $126.64 and a 12 month high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

