Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,475 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,347 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.46% of Canadian Solar worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSIQ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.86. 16,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,174. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

