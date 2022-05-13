Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$162.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$154.74.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$143.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

In related news, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Insiders sold a total of 543,380 shares of company stock valued at $82,865,755 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

