Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$162.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.74.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$1.98 on Friday, hitting C$143.09. 2,107,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$159.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$159.04. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48.

In related news, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Insiders sold a total of 543,380 shares of company stock valued at $82,865,755 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.