Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to “Hold”

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

CRON stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.66. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 577,142 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

