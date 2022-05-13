Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $75.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

