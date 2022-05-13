Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Price Target to $10.00

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APRN stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.54). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 191.76%.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,002.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,386,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,639,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,105 shares of company stock worth $79,301. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

