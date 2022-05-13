Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Price Target to $10.00

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
APRN stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.54). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 191.76%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
About Blue Apron (Get Rating)
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Apron (APRN)
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.