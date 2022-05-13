Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.68.
Amex Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
