Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

