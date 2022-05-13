Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) a C$1.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price target on Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

GSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

