Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,472,000 after acquiring an additional 811,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 216.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 573,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

