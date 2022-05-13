Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 40,200 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,212,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,542,000 after purchasing an additional 419,785 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 230,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 86,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 246,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

