Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,360 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $181.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

