Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 12,550 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8,546.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

EDIT opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $742.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

