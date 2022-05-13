Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 94.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after buying an additional 558,400 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.00.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

