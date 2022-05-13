Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Linden Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 635,581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Baozun by 213.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 630,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 2,199.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 68.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after buying an additional 405,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Baozun by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

