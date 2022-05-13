Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,252,000 after purchasing an additional 336,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 240,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 138,892 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $115.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

