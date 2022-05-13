Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $742.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

